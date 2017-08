June 2 (Reuters) - Tronox Ltd:

* Tronox - ‍during quarter ended march 31, 2017, identified misstatement in selling, general,administrative expense for certain prior periods

* Tronox Ltd- aggregate misstatement is $11 million

* Tronox Ltd- misstatement impacts statements for years ended December 31, 2015 and 2016 among other periods Source text:(bit.ly/2qPFx29) Further company coverage: