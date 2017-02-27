BRIEF-Krezus signs letter of intent on sale of 99.81% stake in Gold Investments
* Signs letter of intent with Locum SA on sale of 99.81 percent stake in Gold Investments Sp. z o.o. for 12.6 million zlotys ($3.10 million) to Locum
Feb 27 Tropicana Corporation Bhd:
* Qtrly revenue 457.3 million rgt versus 304.9 million rgt; qtrly profit attributable 29.3 million rgt versus 29.1 million rgt Source text: [bit.ly/2lNaoM9] Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 7 Tata Steel UK on Tuesday said it would close its final salary pension scheme to accruals from March 31 as a step towards resolving the future of its UK operations.
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed a draft U.S. House of Representatives Republican bill to repeal and replace the Obamacare healthcare law and said it was open to negotiation, adding that he was working on a system to cut drug prices.