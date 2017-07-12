FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trovagene announces agreement with Novogene
July 12, 2017 / 12:17 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Trovagene announces agreement with Novogene

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Trovagene Inc:

* Trovagene announces agreement with Novogene for NextCollect in China

* Trovagene Inc- ‍first shipments of NextCollect are planned for July 2017​

* Trovagene-‍Novogene will buy NextCollect, Trovagene's proprietary urine collection and nucleic acid preservation device for validation in Chinese market​

* Trovagene - will sell Novogene NextCollect urine collection and stabilization device, in addition to reagents and methods to extract cell-free DNA from urine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

