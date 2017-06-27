June 27 Trovagene Inc

* Trovagene announces submission of investigational new drug application to initiate phase 1B/2 clinical trial of PCM-075 for acute myeloid leukemia

* Trovagene plans to initiate clinical trials of PCM-075 in AML

* Have IND and protocol for phase 1B/2 clinical trial submitted and under review by FDA