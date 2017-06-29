BRIEF-BP expects $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola
* Actively managing exploration portfolio and exiting non-competitive assets, expects around $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola
June 29 Trovagene Inc:
* Trovagene announces manufacturing agreement with Nerpharma for supply of PCM-075 for AML trial
* Trovagene - agreement covers clinical, commercial supply of PCM-075 for co, includes both active pharmaceutical ingredients, GMP production of capsules
* Trovagene Inc - plans to initiate a phase 1B/2 clinical trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
