June 29 Trovagene Inc:

* Trovagene announces manufacturing agreement with Nerpharma for supply of PCM-075 for AML trial

* Trovagene - agreement covers clinical, commercial supply of PCM-075 for co, includes both active pharmaceutical ingredients, GMP production of capsules

* Trovagene Inc - plans to initiate a phase 1B/2 clinical trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: