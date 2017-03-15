BRIEF-Trovagene reports Q4 loss per share $0.34

March 15 (Reuters) - Trovagene Inc

* Trovagene reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.34

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trovagene Inc - estimates restructuring program will reduce annual pre-tax expenses by approximately $8.0 million per year

* Trovagene - Restructuring program includes reduction of about 30 personnel and expenses primarily linked to research, clinical studies and operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: