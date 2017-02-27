Feb 28 Trs Investments Ltd :
* TRS has, in consultation with HuaHan, investigated
potential property transactions in New Zealand since their
investment in TRS
* HuaHan has now advised that it no longer wishes to pursue
transactions in New Zealand with TRS
* Has not received funds from a requested drawdown from
HuaHan working capital facility
* "Directors need to undertake further due diligence but
believe opportunity appears very good"
* HuaHan's nominee to the TRS board, Hao Sun, has resigned
with immediate effect
* TRS has been introduced to a Chinese company with an
established business and are interested in reverse listing that
business into TRS
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: