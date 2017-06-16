BRIEF-Sumavision Technologies says dividend payment date on June 27
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 26
June 16 TRUE HEADING AB (PUBL):
* ANDERS BERGSTRÖM NEW CEO
* ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.