FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT continues urban growth with $53.6 mln property acquisitions in GTA, Ottawa And Victoria
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT continues urban growth with $53.6 mln property acquisitions in GTA, Ottawa And Victoria

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit-

* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust continues urban growth with $53.6 million of strategic property acquisitions in gta, ottawa and victoria

* True North Commercial REIT - ‍aggregate purchase price for acquisition properties is approximately $53.6 million, exclusive of closing costs​

* True North Commercial-deal expected to be satisfied by a combination of proceeds from reit's november public unit offering, first mortgage financing​

* True North Commercial REIT - ‍acquisition properties are expected to be immediately accretive to reit's adjusted funds from operations​

* True North Commercial REIT - ‍upon completion of acquisitions, occupancy is expected to be 97.7%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.