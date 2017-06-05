BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT continues urban growth with $53.6 mln property acquisitions in GTA, Ottawa And Victoria

June 5 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit-
* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust continues urban growth with $53.6 million of strategic property acquisitions in gta, ottawa and victoria
* True North Commercial REIT - aggregate purchase price for acquisition properties is approximately $53.6 million, exclusive of closing costs
* True North Commercial-deal expected to be satisfied by a combination of proceeds from reit's november public unit offering, first mortgage financing
* True North Commercial REIT - acquisition properties are expected to be immediately accretive to reit's adjusted funds from operations
* True North Commercial REIT - upon completion of acquisitions, occupancy is expected to be 97.7%