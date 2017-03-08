BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.14

March 8 (Reuters) - True North Commercial REIT:

* True North Commercial REIT reports strong asset and revenue growth in 2016

* True North Commercial REIT qtrly basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per unit of $0.14

* True North Commercial REIT - Q4 revenue from property operations increased by 20% totaling $11.8 million compared to Q4 2015

* True North Commercial REIT qtrly same property noi increased 1.0% compared to Q4 2015