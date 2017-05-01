FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-TrueCar says auto sales to fall in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - TrueCar Inc-

* TrueCar Inc - April saar for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 17.1 million units, down 1.9 percent from a 17.4 million-unit saar a year ago.

* TrueCar Inc - excluding fleet sales, u.s. Retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks are expected to decline 4.8 percent in april

* TrueCar Inc - incentive spending by automakers may average an estimated $3,465 per vehicle in april, up 13.9 percent from a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

