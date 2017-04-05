FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trump nominee to lead FDA testifies before U.S. Senate committee
April 5, 2017 / 4:57 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Trump nominee to lead FDA testifies before U.S. Senate committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration nominee Dr. Scott Gottlieb says he believes opportunities exist for clinical trials that "don't require the tight randomization" current clinical trials do.

* Gottlieb says he would be willing to "speak truth to power" to argue if needed that there is "no causal link" between vaccines and autism.

* Gottlieb says opioid addiction epidemic is a public health emergency "on the order of Ebola and Zika."

* Gottlieb says he is "uniquely qualified" to prevent companies from using "regulatory arbitrage" to gain commercial advantage.

* Gottlieb says certain flavored vaping or e-cigarette products "might be inappropriate in one context and not in another." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Toni Clarke)

