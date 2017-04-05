FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Trupanion says on March 31, 2017 co, units entered into first amendment to loan, security agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Trupanion says on March 31, 2017 co, units entered into first amendment to loan, security agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Trupanion Inc:

* Trupanion Inc says on march 31, 2017 co, units entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement - sec filing

* Trupanion - pursuant to terms of original loan agreement, lenders agreed to provide company with an aggregate credit facility of $30 million - sec filing

* Trupanion Inc says amendment increase sublimit for ancillary services and letters of credit under revolving line from $3 million to $4.5 million

* Trupanion - loan amendment amends agreement to extend revolving maturity date of loans under original loan agreement from dec 16, 2018 to dec 16, 2019 Source text (bit.ly/2o2ldfR) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.