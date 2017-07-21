BRIEF-Truworths International sees FY diluted HEPS between 646 - 666 cents per share

1 Min Read
July 21 (Reuters) - Truworths International Ltd
* Says continued to "experience a challenging trading environment" during H2 of 53-week period ended 2 july 2017
* FY diluted HEPS are expected to remain stable or decrease by between 0% and 3%, to between 646 cents and 666 cents per share
* FY group retail sales for current period increased by 8.6% to r18.5 billion compared to prior 52-week period ended June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)