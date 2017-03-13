FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Truworths reports HY loss before tax of $1.3 mln
March 13, 2017 / 9:21 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Truworths reports HY loss before tax of $1.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Truworths Ltd:

* HY loss before tax of $1.3 million versus profit of $444,046 year ago

* HY revenue of $7.8 million versus $12.1 million year ago

* Says trading conditions are expected to remain extremely difficult and business will have to reduce trading space in line with trading densities

* Says shortage of foreign currency will negatively impact product availability and pricing

* Says with the decline in aggregate demand, gross margins will remain under pressure

* Says board deemed it prudent not to declare dividend due to the difficulties in trading environment Source: bit.ly/2mBfKu5 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

