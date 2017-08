April 7 (Reuters) - TRYG

* Q1 COMBINED RATIO 87.3 (REUTERS POLL 86.5)

* DIVIDEND OF DKK 1.60 PER SHARE AND SOLVENCY RATIO OF 202%

* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX DKK 605 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 563 MILLION)

* TRYG IS STARTING TO PAY OUT A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND IN 2017

* Q1 DIVIDEND IS DKK 1.60 PER SHARE AND IS UNDERPINNED BY A STRONG SOLVENCY RATIO OF 202%

* Q1 GROSS PREMIUM INCOME DKK 4.46 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 4.45 BILLION)

* FINANCIAL TARGET 2017 IS RETURN ON EQUITY OF ≥21% AFTER TAX

* FINANCIAL TARGET 2017 IS EXPENSE RATIO ≤14

* FINANCIAL TARGET 2017: COMBINED RATIO ≤87