July 11 TRYG:

* Q2 PROFIT AFTER TAX DKK 714 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 685 MILLION)

* Q2 COMBINED RATIO ‍81.7​ (REUTERS POLL 82.4)

* Q2 GROSS PREMIUM INCOME DKK ‍​4.44 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 4.48 BILLION)

* TECHNICAL RESULT IN Q2‍​ WAS DKK 810 MILLION VERSUS DKK 770 MILLION YOY

* SEES 2017 RETURN ON EQUITY OF ≥21% AFTER TAX

* SEES 2017 COMBINED RATIO ≤87

* SEES 2017 EXPENSE RATIO ≤14

* IN 2017, WEATHER CLAIMS AND LARGE CLAIMS, NET OF REINSURANCE, ARE EXPECTED TO BE DKK 500M AND DKK 550M