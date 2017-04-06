BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance Group says Gao Guofu resigns from chairman
* Says Gao Guofu resigned from co's chairman, due to working reason
* Says board elects Pan Zhirong as chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o5ZpQs
