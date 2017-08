May 23 (Reuters) - Tse Sui Luen Jewellery International Ltd

* FY profit attributable to owners of company HK$23.2 million, down 1.9%

* FY turnover hk$3.41 billion versus HK$3.54 billion

* Board recommends a final dividend of 3.75 HK cents (2016: 2.6 HK cents) per ordinary share of the company