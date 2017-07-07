BRIEF-Bannari Amman Spinning Mills completes investment in JV Young Brand Apparel
* Says completed investment in JV company Young Brand Apparel Private Limited thereby making it a unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 7 Tsh Resources Bhd :
* Proposes to undertake placement of 25 million new ordinary shares in TSH Source text : (bit.ly/2uxTpBc) Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, July 7 Sri Lankan stocks on Friday ended at their highest in a week, underpinned by manufacturing and diversified shares while offshore investors continued to be net buyers.