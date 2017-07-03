MOVES-RBC Capital Markets hires Ariens, Squire in Europe
LONDON, July 3 (IFR) - RBC Capital Markets, the investment bank arm of Royal Bank of Canada, has hired Willem Ariens from Nomura as managing director for its Benelux operations.
July 3 Sinolink Securities Co Ltd
* Says shareholder Tsinghua Holdings plans to unload up to 5 percent stake in the company within six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tDzQtz
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* KESTUTIS SASNAUSKAS TO BECOME NEW CEO OF EASTNINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)