5 months ago
BRIEF-Tsinghua Tongfang to invest 165.0 mln yuan to set up PPP project JV and provide loan guarantee
March 22, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tsinghua Tongfang to invest 165.0 mln yuan to set up PPP project JV and provide loan guarantee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Tsinghuatongfang Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a project joint venture in Yuxi with Shenzhen Huakong Seg and a construction investment firm

* The joint venture will be capitalized at 423.1 million yuan, and will be engaged in construction, management and operation of Yuxi city construction PPP project

* Says it will invest 165.0 million yuan to hold 39 percent stake in the joint venture

* Shenzhen Huakong Seg will provide a loan of up to 1 billion yuan for the joint venture if necessary, with a term of no longer than 12 months

* It will provide up to 390 million yuan loan guarantee for the joint venture regarding Shenzhen Huakong Seg's financial assistance

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QlQOvZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

