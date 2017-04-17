BRIEF-Tsinghua Tongfang's 2016 profit up, to buy China Medical & Healthcare's stake

April 17 (Reuters) - Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 241.0 percent y/y at 4.3 billion yuan ($624.73 million)

* Says it plans to buy 27.6 percent stake in China Medical & Healthcare Group Ltd for HK$1.8 billion ($231.59 million) from Vigor Online Offshore Ltd

* Says it will become China Medical & Healthcare's biggest shareholder after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oDcboh; bit.ly/2nUw1hR

