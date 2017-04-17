FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tsinghua Tongfang's 2016 profit up, to buy China Medical & Healthcare's stake
April 17, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tsinghua Tongfang's 2016 profit up, to buy China Medical & Healthcare's stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 241.0 percent y/y at 4.3 billion yuan ($624.73 million)

* Says it plans to buy 27.6 percent stake in China Medical & Healthcare Group Ltd for HK$1.8 billion ($231.59 million) from Vigor Online Offshore Ltd

* Says it will become China Medical & Healthcare's biggest shareholder after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oDcboh; bit.ly/2nUw1hR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8830 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.7723 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

