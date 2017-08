April 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure

* Shows Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd's subsidiary Cool Clouds Ltd has bought 4.0 billion shares in China Medical & Healthcare Group Ltd at HK$0.45 ($0.0579) per share on April 17

Source text in English: bit.ly/2oDr6NI

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7786 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)