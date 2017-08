March 30 (Reuters) - Tsingtao brewery co ltd:

* FY profit attributable to shareholders of rmb 1.04 billion versus rmb1.71 billion

* FY revenue rmb26.11 billion versus rmb 27.63 billion

* Board proposed a cash dividend rmb0.35 per share

* "pressure from continuous rising of raw materials and labor costs for beer production will affect company's profits"

Source text (bit.ly/2okX822)

