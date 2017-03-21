FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Tsingtao Brewery says net profit for year ended 31 Dec 2016 expected to decrease
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
March 21, 2017 / 2:13 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tsingtao Brewery says net profit for year ended 31 Dec 2016 expected to decrease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd:

* Net profit attributable to shareholders of company for year ended 31 December 2016 is expected to decrease by approximately 39%

* Expected result due to decrease in operating profits of co due to stringent market conditions in 2016

* Company will pay differences in income tax of approximately RMB338.88 million resulted from application of expired preferential income tax rate in years prior to 2007

* According to relevant accounting treatment, company is required to reduce net profit attributable to shareholders of company by approximately RMB338.88 million for year ended 31 December 2016. Source text : (bit.ly/2n9uoL0) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.