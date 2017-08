April 13 (Reuters) - TSMC:

* Guides Q2 revenue T$213 billion - T$216 billion

* Guides Q2 gross margin 50.5 percent - 52.5 percent (versus Q1 51.9 percent)

* Guides Q2 operating margin 39 percent - 41 percent (versus Q1 40.8 percent) Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu and Jess Macy Yu in Taipei)