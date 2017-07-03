CEE MARKETS-PMIs underpin currencies, Romania seen keeping rates on hold

* June PMI indices confirm economic growth, help currencies * Czech crown strongest since its cap was removed in April * Romanian, Polish central banks seen holding rates By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, July 3 Central European currencies mostly firmed on Monday as June manufacturing data showed continuing economic growth in the region. Czech, Hungarian and Polish purchasing managers' indices were well above the 50 mark separating growth from