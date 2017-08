May 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co :

* Says April sales T$56.87 billion ($1.88 billion) (March T$85.88 billion, April 2016 T$66.84 billion)

* Says April sales fall 14.9 percent on year

* Says Jan-April sales rise 7.6 percent on year to T$290.79 billion Source text: (bit.ly/1MdcgHK) Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.2570 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Taipei bureau)