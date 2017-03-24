BRIEF-VMware to acquire WaveFront to accelerate delivery of its cross-cloud management services
March 24 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says its Nanjing subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$851 million ($27.97 million)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.4270 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for March 2017