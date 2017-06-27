Sterling just higher before BoE report
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
June 27 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says its Nanjing subsidiary purchases order of facility and construction worth T$436 million ($14.38 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.3160 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
BERLIN, June 27 The German transport ministry announced plans on Tuesday to set up a new institute to test vehicle emissions to try to restore consumer confidence after the Volkswagen scandal.