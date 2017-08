May 24 (Reuters) - Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd:

* FY adjusted HEPS 207.6 cents, up 6 pct

* Total 2017 dividend per share 104 cents, up 6 pct

* Says "continued pressure on consumer due to weak macro-economic environment and consumer sentiment"

* "Trading is expected to remain under pressure"

* FY income 13.2 billion rand, up 8 pct

* FY EBITDAR 5.0 billion rand, up 11 pct