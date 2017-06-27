BRIEF-Fermiere du Casino Municipal Cannes H1 net result group share turns to profit of 11.4 million euros
* H1 REVENUE EUR 42.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 39.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
June 27 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd:
* Hereby advised that Tsogo has completed a due diligence investigation in respect of Gameco
* Offer by Tsogo to acquire all of ordinary shares in Gameco will be settled 80 pct in cash (at r9.739 per Gameco share)
* Offer by Tsogo to acquire all of ordinary shares in Gameco will be settled 20 pct in shares; 1 Tsogo share for every 2.875 Gameco shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* H1 REVENUE EUR 42.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 39.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Melco Resorts Finance announces proposed 4.875% senior notes offering