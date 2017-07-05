BRIEF-Triple-S Management agrees to Medicaid contract extension
* Triple-S Management Corp - agrees to Medicaid contract extension
July 5 TSR Inc:
* TSR, Inc. Announces retirement of chairman & CEO Joseph F. Hughes
* TSR INC - Regina Dowd appointed by board to fill vacancy created as a result of retirement of Joseph Hughes
* Christopher Hughes was elected chairman and CEO of TSR by its board of directors today
* Apple Hospitality REIT president and CEO Justin Knight injured in plane crash