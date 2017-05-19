FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
May 19, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - TSR Inc

* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock

* Zeff Capital L.P., that owns about 7.2% of TSR's stock, filed an amended schedule 13D with securities and exchange commission on May 18, 2017

* Zeff Capital delivered letter to co indicating its interest in buying shares of stock not owned by it or its affiliates for $6.15 per share in cash

* Zeff Capital in SEC filing reported it delivered letter to co indicating interest in buying all outstanding shares of co it doesn't already own Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

