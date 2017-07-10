MOVES-State Street hires new CFO for EMEA
July 10 Financial services provider State Street Corp said on Monday it appointed Melissa Ballenger chief financial officer, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
July 10Tsubaki Nakashima Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire precision bearing components business for $375 million (about 42.5 billion yen ) from NN, INC. group companies
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/JiuLq4
* Wanda will sell 91 pct of 13 tourism projects for 29.58 bln yuan