June 28 Tsui Wah Holdings Limited

* Net profit for year HK$90.5 million versus HK$71.7 million

* FY revenue HK$1.85 billion, down 1.2 percent

* Board has recommended payment of a final dividend of HK1.5 cents per share

* "Board has recommended payment of a special dividend of HK2.0 cents per share"