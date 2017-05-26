FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Tsumura to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 30 bln yen via public offering
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 26, 2017 / 7:53 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tsumura to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 30 bln yen via public offering

1 Min Read

May 26(Reuters) - Tsumura & Co

* Says it will issue first unsecured corporate bond worth 15 billion yen in total via public offering, maturity date May 31, 2024 and interest rate 0.23 percent per year

* Says it will issue second unsecured corporate bond worth 15 billion yen in total via public offering, maturity date June 2, 2027 and interest rate 0.345 percent per year

* Says subscription date on May 26 and payment date on June 2

* Says issue price at 100 yen per share face value of 100 yen

* Says Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will serve as underwriters

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/31qiY4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.