BRIEF-Tsumura to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 30 bln yen via public offering

May 26(Reuters) - Tsumura & Co

* Says it will issue first unsecured corporate bond worth 15 billion yen in total via public offering, maturity date May 31, 2024 and interest rate 0.23 percent per year

* Says it will issue second unsecured corporate bond worth 15 billion yen in total via public offering, maturity date June 2, 2027 and interest rate 0.345 percent per year

* Says subscription date on May 26 and payment date on June 2

* Says issue price at 100 yen per share face value of 100 yen

* Says Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will serve as underwriters

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/31qiY4

