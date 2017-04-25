FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-TSYS reports Q1 earnings per share $0.57
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-TSYS reports Q1 earnings per share $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Total System Services Inc-

* TSYS reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 revenue rose 60.2 percent to $1.2 billion

* Q1 revenue view $834.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total system services inc sees 2017 total revenues (gaap) $4,770 million to $4,870 million

* Total system services inc sees 2017 net revenue (non-gaap) $3,295 million to $3,395 million

* Total system services inc - increasing 2017 outlook

* Total system services inc sees 2017 diluted eps (gaap) $2.25 to $2.32

* Total system services inc sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps attributable to tsys common shareholders (non-gaap) $3.16 to $3.26

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.13, revenue view $3.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

