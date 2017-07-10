BRIEF-Unicharm expected to report 3 pct gain in group operating profit for six months ended June - Nikkei
* Unicharm Corp is expected to report a 3% gain in group operating profit to 37.5 billion yen for the six months ended in June - Nikkei
July 10 TUI AG
* DISPOSES ALL REMAINING SHARES IN HAPAG-LLOYD AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Renaissance Inc likely generated an operating profit of around 600 million yen ($5.25 million) for the quarter ended June - Nikkei