5 months ago
March 28, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tukas expects to create additional 220 jobs with 43 mln lira investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Tukas:

* Decides to make building and machinery investments at expected value of 43 million lira ($11.89 million) in order to develop new products in company's Torbalı factory, to renew the technological infrastructure of existing products and to make additional storage space

* Expects to create 220 additional jobs

* To make the necessary applications to the official institutions and organizations within the scope of the related incentives in order to benefit from employment support, VAT exemption and other support elements provided in regional incentive applications

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6159 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)

