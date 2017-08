April 27 (Reuters) - Tung Thih Electronic Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a JV in India jointly with Minda Industries Ltd

* Says JV will be mainly engaged in business including manufacture and sale of auto electronic parts

* Two entities will hold a 50 percent stake in the JV respectively

