BRIEF-Tong Yang Industry says 2016 dividend record date is July 22
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 22
June 28 Tung Thih Electronic Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$7.5 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 28
* Says it will transfer 100 percent stake in Wuhan-based unit to shareholder Guilin Fuda Group Co Ltd for 35.5 million yuan