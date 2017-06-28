BRIEF-Mainland Headwear says Living Design as issuer, co and guarantor entered into subscription agreement
* living design as issuer, co and guarantor entered into subscription agreement
June 28 Tungtex Holdings Co Ltd:
* FY revenue HK$971 million versus HK$1.05 bln
* Loss for year HK$120.5 million versus loss of HK$66.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael C. Ray reports 17.8 percent stake in Vera Bradley Inc as of June 19, 2017 - SEC filing