FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Tuniu Q1 revenue RMB 456 million
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tuniu Q1 revenue RMB 456 million

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Tuniu Corp:

* Tuniu announces unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 60.4 percent to RMB 456 million

* Tuniu Corp - for Q2 of 2017, Tuniu expects to generate RMB442.7 million to RMB457.6 million of net revenues

* Tuniu Corp - as of March 31, 2017, company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB4.2 billion (US$613.8 million)

* Tuniu Corp qtrly net loss per ADS RMB 2.28

* Tuniu Corp qtrly net loss per ordinary share RMB 0.76 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.