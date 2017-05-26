BRIEF-Tuniu Q1 revenue RMB 456 million

May 26 (Reuters) - Tuniu Corp:

* Tuniu announces unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 60.4 percent to RMB 456 million

* Tuniu Corp - for Q2 of 2017, Tuniu expects to generate RMB442.7 million to RMB457.6 million of net revenues

* Tuniu Corp - as of March 31, 2017, company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB4.2 billion (US$613.8 million)

* Tuniu Corp qtrly net loss per ADS RMB 2.28

* Tuniu Corp qtrly net loss per ADS RMB 2.28

* Tuniu Corp qtrly net loss per ordinary share RMB 0.76