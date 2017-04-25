FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tupperware Brands reports Q1 earnings per share $0.93
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tupperware Brands reports Q1 earnings per share $0.93

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Tupperware Brands Corp:

* Tupperware brands reports first quarter 2017 sales and EPS above high end of guidance; raises full year sales and earnings outlook

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.01

* Q1 earnings per share $0.93

* Q1 sales $554.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $531.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 2017 net sales were $554.8 million, up 6% in dollars and local currency

* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.07 - $1.12

* Sees Q2 EPS excluding items $1.17 - $1.22

* For full year, sales are expected to be up high single digits in dollars (up 8 to 10% in local currency) in Tupperware North America

* Sees Q2 USD sales growth versus prior year up 2 percent - 4 percent

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.35 - $4.45

* Qtrly Tupperware United States and Canada sales were up 15% in dollars

* Qtrly Tupperware Mexico sales were up 4% in dollars

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.67 - $4.77

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $532.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $570.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.56, revenue view $2.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full year 2017 sales to be up high single digits in dollars in Tupperware North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

