BRIEF-Turk Telekom unit Avea submits a joint offer for establishment of infrastructure project

March 13 (Reuters) - Turk Telekomunikasyon AS:

* Unit AVEA submitted a joint offer together with Vodafone Telekomünikasyon for the tender issued by the Communication General Directorate of Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communication for establishment and operation of mobile communication infrastructure in 1,472 locations with no mobile communication infrastructure

* Business partnership will be established between AVEA (51%) and Vodafone Telekomünikasyon (49%) for operations to be made within the scope of the project

* The project duration is 3 years

