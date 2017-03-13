FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Turk Telekom unit Avea submits a joint offer for establishment of infrastructure project
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 13, 2017 / 3:57 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Turk Telekom unit Avea submits a joint offer for establishment of infrastructure project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Turk Telekomunikasyon AS:

* Unit AVEA submitted a joint offer together with Vodafone Telekomünikasyon for the tender issued by the Communication General Directorate of Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communication for establishment and operation of mobile communication infrastructure in 1,472 locations with no mobile communication infrastructure

* Business partnership will be established between AVEA (51%) and Vodafone Telekomünikasyon (49%) for operations to be made within the scope of the project

* The project duration is 3 years

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

