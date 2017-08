May 24 (Reuters) - Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* TURKCELLL HOLDING SHAREHOLDERS AGREE TO PROPOSE DISTRIBUTION OF 3.0 BILLION LIRA DIVIDEND AT TURKCELL'S AGM -KAP

* TURKCELL'S AGM WILL BE HELD ON MAY 25

