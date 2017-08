BRIEF-Turkcell restructures EUR 500 mln swap transaction from China Development Bank

May 29 (Reuters) - TURKCELL:

* RESTRUCTURES THE PARTICIPATING CURRENCY SWAP TRANSACTION FOR THE 10-YEAR LOAN WITH AN AMOUNT OF EUR500 MILLION FROM CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK DATED 01.07.2016 IN ORDER TO MANAGE ITS FOREIGN CURRENCY RISK

* ACCORDINGLY, COMPANY HAS FIXED THE ANNUAL INTEREST RATE OF EUR500 MILLION LOAN TO 10.1% IN TURKISH LIRA TERMS, AND EXTENDED THE MATURITY OF THE SWAP TRANSACTION TO 2025 TO MATCH THE MATURITY OF THE LOAN

