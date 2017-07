BRIEF-Turkcell says Qtrly ‍revenue 4,316 million Lira, up 28.5 percent​

July 27 (Reuters) - Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri As

* Turkcell Qtrly ‍revenue 4,316 million Lira, up 28.5 percent​

* Qtrly net income 704 million Lira, up 69.2 percent

* Mmaintained full year guidance for capex over sales targeted at 19%-20%​

* Q2 revenue view TRY 4.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revised full year guidance for revenue growth from 16 percent-18 percent to 21 percent-23 percent and for EBITDA margin from 32 percent-34 percent to 33 percent-35 percent​

* FY2017 revenue view try 16.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: